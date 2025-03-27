Intech Investment Management LLC Invests $255,000 in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLOW. Monimus Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $2,400,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,679,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,676,000 after purchasing an additional 54,221 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 361.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 19,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 15,514 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 13,504 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLOW. StockNews.com upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of PLOW opened at $23.72 on Thursday. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.31 and a fifty-two week high of $30.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.48. The firm has a market cap of $547.67 million, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.43%.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Further Reading

