Intech Investment Management LLC Invests $278,000 in Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHRB. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 204.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 14,915 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 9.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,661,000 after buying an additional 26,191 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $1,005,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 481.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 27,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,681,000 after purchasing an additional 15,092 shares in the last quarter.
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock opened at $57.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $75.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.42 million and a PE ratio of 23.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.79 and its 200-day moving average is $63.53.
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Burke & Herbert Financial Services’s payout ratio is 91.67%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Burke & Herbert Financial Services
In related news, Director Shawn Patrick Mclaughlin purchased 1,000 shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.00 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,906,000. This trade represents a 1.64 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Hinkle acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.97 per share, for a total transaction of $194,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 248,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,142,381.23. This represents a 1.22 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 19,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,195,743 in the last three months. 9.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th.
View Our Latest Report on BHRB
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Company Profile
Burke Herbert Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and financial services to small to medium-sized businesses, their owners and employees, professional corporations, non-profits, and individuals. It operates through the following loan portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Owner-Occupied Commercial Real Estate, Acquisition, Construction, and Development, Commercial and Industrial, Single Family Residential (1-4 Units), and Consumer Non-Real Estate and Other.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Burke & Herbert Financial Services
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Energy Transfer: Powering Data With Dividends and Diversification
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Qualcomm Stock Is Coiling for a Breakout
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Is Alphabet Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Recent Correction?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Burke & Herbert Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burke & Herbert Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.