Intech Investment Management LLC Invests $278,000 in Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHRB. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 204.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 14,915 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 9.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,661,000 after buying an additional 26,191 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $1,005,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 481.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 27,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,681,000 after purchasing an additional 15,092 shares in the last quarter.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock opened at $57.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $75.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.42 million and a PE ratio of 23.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.79 and its 200-day moving average is $63.53.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Announces Dividend

Burke & Herbert Financial Services ( NASDAQ:BHRB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77. Burke & Herbert Financial Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 15.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Burke & Herbert Financial Services’s payout ratio is 91.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Burke & Herbert Financial Services

In related news, Director Shawn Patrick Mclaughlin purchased 1,000 shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.00 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,906,000. This trade represents a 1.64 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Hinkle acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.97 per share, for a total transaction of $194,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 248,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,142,381.23. This represents a 1.22 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 19,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,195,743 in the last three months. 9.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Company Profile

Burke Herbert Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and financial services to small to medium-sized businesses, their owners and employees, professional corporations, non-profits, and individuals. It operates through the following loan portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Owner-Occupied Commercial Real Estate, Acquisition, Construction, and Development, Commercial and Industrial, Single Family Residential (1-4 Units), and Consumer Non-Real Estate and Other.

