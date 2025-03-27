Intech Investment Management LLC Invests $283,000 in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ennis by 34.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Ennis by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 37,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the period. De Lisle Partners LLP bought a new stake in Ennis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Ennis by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 28,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 10,995 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Ennis by 43.7% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 56,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 17,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBF opened at $19.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.81 and a 200-day moving average of $21.43. Ennis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.88 and a 1 year high of $25.75. The company has a market capitalization of $509.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.40.

Ennis ( NYSE:EBF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Ennis had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 12.16%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.89%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ennis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

