Intech Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its position in CEVA by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 2,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 56.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEVA in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in CEVA during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEVA Stock Performance

CEVA stock opened at $27.41 on Thursday. CEVA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $38.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.08 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.16). CEVA had a negative net margin of 8.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CEVA. Northland Securities increased their price target on CEVA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CEVA from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CEVA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

Insider Transactions at CEVA

In other CEVA news, Director Louis Silver sold 4,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total transaction of $140,029.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,237.24. The trade was a 8.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CEVA Profile

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

