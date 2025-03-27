Intech Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BASE. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Couchbase by 242.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 53,555 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 33.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 369,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 93,301 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 169.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 120,975 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $772,000. Finally, 272 Capital LP acquired a new stake in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,720,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Margaret Chow sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $274,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,456.77. The trade was a 10.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Huw Owen sold 2,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $47,947.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 325,993 shares in the company, valued at $5,222,407.86. The trade was a 0.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,455 shares of company stock valued at $777,289 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Couchbase Stock Performance

Shares of BASE stock opened at $14.50 on Thursday. Couchbase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.92 and a 1 year high of $28.67. The firm has a market cap of $759.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.62.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.22). Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 57.22% and a negative net margin of 39.31%. The firm had revenue of $54.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.25 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BASE. Barclays cut their price objective on Couchbase from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Couchbase from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Couchbase from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Couchbase presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.19.

Couchbase Company Profile

(Free Report)

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

