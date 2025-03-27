Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,983 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMRC. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 81.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,004,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,126,000 after acquiring an additional 450,571 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ameresco by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 754,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,642,000 after purchasing an additional 10,197 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 571,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,412,000 after purchasing an additional 104,861 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ameresco by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC now owns 499,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,966,000 after purchasing an additional 147,642 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ameresco by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 421,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,888,000 after buying an additional 196,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameresco news, Director Jennifer L. Miller sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $842,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,758.50. This trade represents a 69.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $498,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 903,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,000,234.48. The trade was a 5.86 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 80,808 shares of company stock worth $785,274 and sold 40,085 shares worth $843,378. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameresco Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $12.33 on Thursday. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.04 and a 12-month high of $39.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.78 million, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $532.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.31 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 3.18%. As a group, analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Ameresco from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Ameresco from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $42.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.63.

Ameresco Profile

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

