Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 53,525 Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) by 159.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,525 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBP. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC now owns 754,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors own 16.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMBP stock opened at $2.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.26. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.63.

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a positive return on equity of 1,760.00% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.58%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

AMBP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.35 target price (down previously from $3.60) on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $4.90 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.25 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $3.60 to $3.10 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.44.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

