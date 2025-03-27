Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 8,174 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) by 80.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HTLD. Barclays PLC increased its position in Heartland Express by 326.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 64,185 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the fourth quarter worth $288,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Heartland Express by 159.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 78,237 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Heartland Express by 175.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 104,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 66,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 898,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,079,000 after purchasing an additional 45,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $9.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average is $11.34. The company has a market cap of $739.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.43 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.08. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $13.67.

Heartland Express Announces Dividend

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Heartland Express had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.62%.

Heartland Express Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

