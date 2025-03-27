Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 914 Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,813 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlueLinx in the fourth quarter worth $1,055,000. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the 4th quarter worth about $7,541,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in BlueLinx during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on BlueLinx from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on BlueLinx from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

BlueLinx Trading Down 1.5 %

BlueLinx stock opened at $80.07 on Thursday. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.01 and a 52-week high of $134.79. The company has a market cap of $664.17 million, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.64.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). BlueLinx had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $710.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.66 million.

About BlueLinx

(Free Report)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.