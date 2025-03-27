Intech Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,205 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

In related news, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 41,269 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $72,633.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 554,007 shares in the company, valued at $975,052.32. The trade was a 6.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 139,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $244,752.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,160,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,715.84. The trade was a 10.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 192,381 shares of company stock valued at $338,591. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.60.

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.46 on Thursday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $9.01. The company has a market capitalization of $233.64 million, a PE ratio of -48.67 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.42.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $90.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.85 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

