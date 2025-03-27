Intech Investment Management LLC Takes $236,000 Position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 38,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 16,217 shares during the period. Monimus Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in EverQuote during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,140,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in EverQuote in the 4th quarter valued at $384,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in EverQuote by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in EverQuote by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 154,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 49,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

EVER has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of EverQuote from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 1,022 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $29,382.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,498,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,586,676.25. The trade was a 0.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Blundin sold 8,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $251,447.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,752.50. The trade was a 8.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,548 shares of company stock worth $4,967,872 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER opened at $27.96 on Thursday. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $30.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.73.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.18. EverQuote had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $147.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.83 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

