Intech Investment Management LLC Takes $251,000 Position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 11.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CHCT opened at $18.22 on Thursday. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $27.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.19 million, a P/E ratio of -79.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.45.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

Community Healthcare Trust ( NYSE:CHCT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Community Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $29.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.85 million. Equities research analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.27%. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -813.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Community Healthcare Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CHCT

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (the Company”, we”, our”) was organized in the State of Maryland on March 28, 2014. The Company is a fully-integrated healthcare real estate company that owns and acquires real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.