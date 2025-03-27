Intech Investment Management LLC Takes $269,000 Position in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,642,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,585,000 after buying an additional 2,401,027 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $13,613,000. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,495,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,392,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $5,327,000. Institutional investors own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMTB shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Amerant Bancorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTB opened at $21.24 on Thursday. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.54 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.39. The company has a market cap of $890.42 million, a PE ratio of -37.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.16%.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

