Intech Investment Management LLC Takes $276,000 Position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HY. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 7,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 41,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 47,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 46.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Shares of NYSE:HY opened at $44.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $790.79 million, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.10. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.59 and a 1-year high of $84.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is 17.37%.

Hyster-Yale, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

