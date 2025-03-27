Intech Investment Management LLC Takes $288,000 Position in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,293,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,864,000 after buying an additional 271,782 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 673,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,288,000 after acquiring an additional 27,508 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 587,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,664,000 after purchasing an additional 24,264 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 384,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,158,000 after purchasing an additional 19,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 24.5% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 352,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,197,000 after purchasing an additional 69,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GDEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Golden Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.

Golden Entertainment Stock Performance

GDEN stock opened at $27.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $723.49 million, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.48. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $36.92.

Golden Entertainment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. Golden Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.88%.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.