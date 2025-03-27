Intech Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 22,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 441,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 12.3% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 177,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 43.3% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 22,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Macquarie raised their target price on Accel Entertainment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Insider Transactions at Accel Entertainment

In other news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 25,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $308,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 335,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,092.25. This trade represents a 6.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment Price Performance

NYSE:ACEL opened at $10.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $9.37 and a one year high of $12.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.24. The stock has a market cap of $874.86 million, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.54.

About Accel Entertainment

(Free Report)

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.