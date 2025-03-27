Intech Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCBG. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $323,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 48.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 43,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,049,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group Stock Performance

Shares of CCBG stock opened at $36.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.54. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a one year low of $25.45 and a one year high of $40.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.40.

Capital City Bank Group Increases Dividend

Capital City Bank Group ( NASDAQ:CCBG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 19.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Capital City Bank Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.