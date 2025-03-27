Intech Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,837 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,752 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,717 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Performance

BVN opened at $15.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.76. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $18.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ( NYSE:BVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.07). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $299.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.77 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Read Our Latest Report on BVN

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.