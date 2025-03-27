Intech Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 273.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Dianthus Therapeutics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

DNTH has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Raymond James upgraded Dianthus Therapeutics to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

NASDAQ DNTH opened at $18.27 on Thursday. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $32.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.37. The firm has a market cap of $586.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.82.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.04. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,250.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. Research analysts expect that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

