Intech Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,044 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Capri alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the third quarter worth $53,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Capri during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on CPRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Capri from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.92.

Capri Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $20.71 on Thursday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $18.53 and a 12 month high of $46.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.38.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.27). Capri had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a positive return on equity of 12.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Capri

(Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.