Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 141,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,713 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paradiem LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 99,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Sound Stewardship LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 50,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BSJP opened at $23.04 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.79 and a 52 week high of $23.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.1021 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

