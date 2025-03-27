JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 35,019 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.13% of JOYY worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get JOYY alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yunqi Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd now owns 1,710,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,605,000 after buying an additional 865,285 shares during the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP grew its position in JOYY by 168.3% in the third quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 565,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,507,000 after acquiring an additional 354,932 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of JOYY during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,383,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of JOYY by 631.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,983 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 74,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in JOYY by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 156,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 52,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

JOYY Stock Up 1.9 %

YY opened at $42.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.21. JOYY Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $55.31.

JOYY Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%. This is a positive change from JOYY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -120.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on YY. Benchmark raised JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JOYY

JOYY Company Profile

(Free Report)

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.