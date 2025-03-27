JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Stake Lifted by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,649 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPQ. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $174,675,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,450,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,135 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,570.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,009,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,889,000 after acquiring an additional 991,227 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,877,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,827,000 after purchasing an additional 811,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,722.7% in the 4th quarter. Marks Wealth LLC now owns 519,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,316,000 after purchasing an additional 491,445 shares during the last quarter.

JEPQ stock opened at $53.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $47.67 and a 12 month high of $58.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.84.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4824 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.45.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

