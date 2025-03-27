Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Has Lowered Expectations for KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Stock Price

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $76.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $93.00) on shares of KB Home in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on KB Home from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of KB Home from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.21.

KBH opened at $59.14 on Wednesday. KB Home has a 12 month low of $56.41 and a 12 month high of $89.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.89.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that KB Home will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. KB Home’s payout ratio is 11.81%.

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 27,500 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $1,891,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,708.21. The trade was a 44.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,543,000. GHE LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. GHE LLC now owns 32,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in KB Home in the fourth quarter worth about $9,965,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in KB Home by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

