Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 45.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,974,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,840,000 after purchasing an additional 617,356 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 905,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,220,000 after buying an additional 470,805 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,023,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 631.7% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 180,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,088,000 after acquiring an additional 155,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 235,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,432,000 after purchasing an additional 132,734 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on LAMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lamar Advertising from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $121.76 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.60.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $113.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $108.80 and a fifty-two week high of $139.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.82 and a 200-day moving average of $127.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.53.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.74. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The firm had revenue of $579.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.19 million. As a group, analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 175.64%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

