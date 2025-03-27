Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 658,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,377,000 after buying an additional 9,582 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 110,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 14,620 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 58,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 7.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Mercury Systems news, EVP Stuart Kupinsky sold 2,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $104,873.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,236.08. This represents a 3.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Douglas Munro sold 595 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $26,251.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,916.64. The trade was a 3.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,314 shares of company stock worth $234,454. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $44.72 on Thursday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $52.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.42. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.67 and a beta of 0.80.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Mercury Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 10.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

MRCY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.86.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

