Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Founders Capital Management LLC

Founders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,812 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 9.2% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $52,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 14,695 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 381,170 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $160,663,000 after acquiring an additional 30,814 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 20,320 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,565,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in Microsoft by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 25,890 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Microsoft from $515.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Microsoft from $550.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $509.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Microsoft from $540.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.59.

Shares of MSFT opened at $389.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $376.91 and a 12-month high of $468.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $407.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $419.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 26.73%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

