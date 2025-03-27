Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,644 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.5% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 46,550 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,621,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 14,695 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Microsoft by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 381,170 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $160,663,000 after buying an additional 30,814 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 20,320 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,565,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $389.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $407.20 and its 200-day moving average is $419.45. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $376.91 and a fifty-two week high of $468.35.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 33.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MSFT. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $509.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $540.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.59.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MSFT

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.