Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Monday. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Moleculin Biotech Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of MBRX stock opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. Moleculin Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $6.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.99.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1B/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma metastasized to the lungs.

