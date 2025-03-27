Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 252 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,434 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,469 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,765,000 after buying an additional 18,249 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 36.0% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 53,715 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 14,220 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $765,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,799,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $107,244,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of URBN stock opened at $52.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $61.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $3,152,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 510,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,245,063.76. This represents a 9.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 11,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $639,261.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,976 shares of company stock valued at $5,573,263. 31.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on URBN shares. Barclays upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on URBN

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.