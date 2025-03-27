Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 4,739 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ichor were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ichor alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ichor by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,232,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,207,000 after acquiring an additional 21,804 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ichor by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 795,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,319,000 after purchasing an additional 27,540 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ichor by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 502,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,184,000 after purchasing an additional 29,536 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ichor by 157.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 340,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after buying an additional 208,328 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 4th quarter valued at $8,489,000. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR opened at $25.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $861.98 million, a P/E ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 1.91. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $42.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.43 and a 200 day moving average of $30.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ichor

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.14). Ichor had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $96,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,017.28. The trade was a 23.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ICHR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ichor in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.29.

View Our Latest Report on ICHR

Ichor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.