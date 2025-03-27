Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 14,912 Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK)

Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Get Viking alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in Viking by 192.9% in the third quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,586,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,301 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Viking by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,979,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,513,000 after buying an additional 1,518,773 shares during the period. 140 Summer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viking in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,334,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Viking during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,332,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Viking by 25.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,090,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,931,000 after acquiring an additional 836,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VIK. Barclays set a $46.00 target price on shares of Viking and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Viking in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Viking from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Viking from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Viking in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

Viking Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:VIK opened at $41.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.18. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion and a PE ratio of 159.71. Viking Holdings Ltd has a 12 month low of $25.71 and a 12 month high of $53.14.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Viking Holdings Ltd will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Viking

(Free Report)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.