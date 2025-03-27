Natixis Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,759 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,184,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,701,000 after acquiring an additional 869,364 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $107,675,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,192,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,755,000 after purchasing an additional 202,395 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,457,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,692,000 after buying an additional 224,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,437,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,963,000 after buying an additional 72,846 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF stock opened at $25.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.87. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.56 and a 12 month high of $27.52.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

