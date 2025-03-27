Natixis Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 39,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,204,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $7,884,000. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 54,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 32,721 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.56.

Simply Good Foods stock opened at $33.36 on Thursday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $40.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.30 and its 200 day moving average is $36.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

