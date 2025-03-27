Natixis Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 190.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 28,395 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 212,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $9,909,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 283.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 13,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 9,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $17.03 on Thursday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACAD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Garofalo sold 4,919 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $89,673.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,756.85. This trade represents a 21.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Schneyer sold 3,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $54,065.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,957.45. The trade was a 5.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,433 shares of company stock worth $187,319 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

