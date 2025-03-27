Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 2,533 Shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Embecta worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMBC. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embecta during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Embecta during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Embecta in the third quarter valued at about $15,306,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Embecta by 3.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 90,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Embecta by 45.3% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 17,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Embecta stock opened at $12.52 on Thursday. Embecta Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $21.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.52 and a 200 day moving average of $16.31. The firm has a market cap of $727.84 million, a PE ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.27.

Embecta ( NASDAQ:EMBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.20. Embecta had a net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Embecta Corp. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Embecta’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EMBC. BTIG Research upgraded Embecta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Embecta from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

In other news, Director Milton Mayo Morris sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $50,778.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,858.54. The trade was a 7.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

