Natixis Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

JAAA opened at $50.57 on Thursday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $51.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.79.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.