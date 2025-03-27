Natixis Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,604 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 16,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $660,757.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,731. This represents a 34.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on XENE shares. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a "buy" rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $57.38.

Shares of NASDAQ XENE opened at $34.78 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.79. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.27 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

