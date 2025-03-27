Natixis Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,042 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 73,729 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 912.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,212 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 627.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 9,651 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,324 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. 7.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on VOD. Bank of America lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $9.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.05. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $10.39.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

