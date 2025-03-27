Natixis Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bread Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 730,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,759,000 after purchasing an additional 13,484 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 87.9% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 18,014 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Bread Financial by 590.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 44,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 37,992 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Bread Financial by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter worth $6,001,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

BFH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Bread Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bread Financial from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.69.

BFH opened at $51.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $66.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.15.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 5.75%. Analysts anticipate that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Bread Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 5th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.14%.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

