Natixis Advisors LLC Has $611,000 Position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Natixis Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 66.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,097 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Roivant Sciences by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 550.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roivant Sciences

In other news, Director Sciences Ltd. Roivant acquired 16,845,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $336,900,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 96,650,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,006,820. This trade represents a 21.11 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 227,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $2,372,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 163,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,843.52. This trade represents a 58.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,750,145 shares of company stock worth $19,170,200. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Roivant Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.10.

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $10.44 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average of $11.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of -69.60 and a beta of 1.26. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $13.06.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 119.54% and a negative return on equity of 14.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

Recommended Stories

