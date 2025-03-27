Natixis Advisors LLC Has $637,000 Stock Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 62.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,233 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 314.4% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Travel + Leisure by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 6,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $296,524.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,121.20. The trade was a 69.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.66 per share, with a total value of $93,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 408,706 shares in the company, valued at $19,070,221.96. This trade represents a 0.49 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TNL opened at $47.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.85. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $39.91 and a 12-month high of $58.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.61.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.87 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 45.75%. Travel + Leisure’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.70.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

