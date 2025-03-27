Natixis Advisors LLC Has $644,000 Stock Holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CVB Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,156,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,401,000 after buying an additional 204,164 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,164,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,401,000 after acquiring an additional 15,628 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 210.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,487,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,146 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 636,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,634,000 after purchasing an additional 17,734 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,653,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVBF stock opened at $18.86 on Thursday. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $24.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.46.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 29.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on CVB Financial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens cut their target price on CVB Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

