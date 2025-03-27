Natixis Advisors LLC Has $657,000 Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 203.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $37.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.49. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $46.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.44 and its 200-day moving average is $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 60.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

