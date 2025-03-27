Natixis Advisors LLC Has $665,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 41.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 69,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 20,583 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 216,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after purchasing an additional 63,516 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 24.1% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 183,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after buying an additional 35,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RS Crum Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 1,238,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,474,000 after buying an additional 6,243 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $33.60 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $29.99 and a 52-week high of $36.66. The company has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.84 and a 200-day moving average of $34.88.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

