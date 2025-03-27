Natixis Advisors LLC Has $669,000 Stake in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,571 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,169 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,823 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. 5.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VIV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $10.40 to $9.20 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays raised Telefônica Brasil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.80 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. New Street Research lowered Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $10.60 to $9.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.97.

Telefônica Brasil Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of VIV opened at $8.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.76. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $10.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.86.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefônica Brasil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.0215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Telefônica Brasil’s previous dividend of $0.02. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is 50.82%.

Telefônica Brasil Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

