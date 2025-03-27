Natixis Advisors LLC Has $693,000 Stock Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,763 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,257 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 27,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 15,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 186.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 15,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 10,027 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ ROCK opened at $61.81 on Thursday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.31 and a fifty-two week high of $81.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $302.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.93 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

Featured Stories

