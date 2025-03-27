Natixis Advisors LLC Has $723,000 Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 377.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $73,000.

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $27.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.78. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $30.25.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

