Natixis Advisors LLC Has $784,000 Stock Holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 121.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,697 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in GameStop were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GME. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. grew its position in GameStop by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. now owns 27,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in GameStop by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday.

GME stock opened at $28.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.69. GameStop Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $64.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.68 and a beta of -0.29.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.21. GameStop had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GameStop news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 1,577 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $48,997.39. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,814.50. The trade was a 3.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel William Moore sold 895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $27,807.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,131.95. The trade was a 2.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

