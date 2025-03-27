Natixis Advisors LLC Has $793,000 Position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 60.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,017 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the third quarter worth about $776,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,859,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,828,000 after acquiring an additional 65,426 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 159.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 253,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after acquiring an additional 155,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 11.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock opened at $34.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $41.15.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 10.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 8,912,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $299,460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,002,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,094,718.40. This trade represents a 37.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Pauli sold 8,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $297,593.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,272.70. This trade represents a 12.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

